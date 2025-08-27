Sponsor spotlight: Lobster and Roasted Sweet Corn Chowder at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Wild Atlantic Lobster and Roasted Sweet Corn Chowder is the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week. It’s a delicious and savory dish that combines the sweetness of roasted corn with the succulent taste of fresh lobster, baby new potatoes, onion and celery, simmered in a rich lobster stock.
Scotty’s will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 28-30, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
