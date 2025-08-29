Sponsor spotlight: Welcome autumn in style with these fall jewelry ideas

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

It’s always a little bittersweet when summer starts to wind down. But even as we return from our vacations, pack up our swimsuits, and embark on our back-to-school shopping sprees, there’s plenty to look forward to each autumn! One of the most exciting things about the fall season is the chance to give our wardrobes a little refresh.

Autumn invites us to experiment with rich earth tones and charming, cozy styles. Beyond scarves and jackets, you can always spice up your looks with new accessories. We caught up with Andy Cline, owner of Edmonds’ own Cline Jewelers, to share his favorite fall pieces for 2025.

Fall Birthstone Jewelry

Sapphire Jewelry

September’s birthstone, the regal sapphire, has a long and fascinating history. Once upon a time, it was more popular among European royalty than even traditional diamonds. If you’ve ever seen a royal family’s crown jewels in a museum, chances are you saw many sapphires among them.

Part of the reason it was so treasured by the nobility – aside from its obvious beauty – was the ancient belief that sapphires could promote wisdom, foresight and wise decision-making. It’s also been associated with loyalty, and was once given as a gift between romantic partners to show their undying devotion to one another.

September babies, lovers of all things blue and jewelry enthusiasts alike are sure to be charmed by this gorgeous gem. Its deep, vibrant hues are reminiscent of a crisp autumn sky. Capture vivid color and add it to your fall rotation with a piece like this sapphire and green garnet ring.

Opal Jewelry

Opal is the birthstone for October. This gem shows off the entire rainbow of colors in a stunning array of sparkle against a backdrop of creamy white, jet black or fiery orange. People used to attribute incredible power to the opal. In fact, they believed that opal possessed the properties of all other gemstones, since it displays every color.

Opal’s mythical history makes it the perfect birthstone for October babies. It is also said to spark the wearer’s creativity and provide inspiration. Get in touch with your artsy side by rocking a piece of gorgeous opal jewelry, like these opal and diamond halo stud earrings.

Citrine Jewelry

Citrine is November’s birthstone. It’s a sunny gem, and its natural coloration ranges from citrus yellow to deep amber or even light brown. For that reason, it’s hard to look at citrine and not think of fall foliage.

Since medieval times, citrine has been called the “merchant’s stone” by some who believe it can attract wealth and success. Whether you believe in those properties or not, you can at least appreciate citrine’s symbolic meaning. A piece like this citrine ring could make a perfect gift for a friend or family member who has an entrepreneurial spirit or is embarking on a new business venture. Or snatch it up for yourself and add it to your autumn collection.

Chunky Earrings

Fall means heavier clothes. Don’t let your jewelry get lost in a sea of scarves, hats and layers. Balance things out by opting for bold pieces like chunky earrings. While there’s no exact definition for chunky earrings, the term generally describes thicker, wider pieces of jewelry, such as gold knot earrings or thick hoops.

For fall, Cline recommends warm tones like yellow gold, saying that a golden glow adds “an extra touch of that classic autumn look.” These gold and diamond hoop earrings are a great example.

Signet Rings

Staying on the theme of chunky jewelry, signet rings are another great, eye-catching piece for this fall. Hundreds of years ago, signet rings like this one were embossed with crests or initials and were used to press patterns into wax seals. Now, the term describes a ring with a flat surface along the top. They are usually thicker and wider than other fashion rings, and they may feature gems, diamonds or a unique design in the center.

Signet rings, says Andy Cline, are becoming more and more popular as jewelry fans move toward maximalist trends. “Thinner stacking rings have been the top trend for a while, but lately, people are trying out bolder looks” he says, adding that he still thinks it’s wise to keep some thin, sleek rings on hand for jewelry stacking and elegant occasions. “You really can’t go wrong with a classic gold ring, no matter the size or style,” he says.

Fall is Calling at Cline Jewelers

“Here at Cline Jewelers, fall is one of our favorite seasons,” says Andy Cline. “The fall color palette, the fall birthstones – it all offers so many opportunities to play around with color, be bold, and try new things.” Inspired to spice things up with your autumn wardrobe? Cline Jewelers is ready to help! Pay a visit to their downtown Edmonds storefront or start shopping fine autumn jewelry online