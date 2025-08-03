Star Lore: Mystic Seaport Museum online presentation Aug. 7

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Learn about the culture and constellations of the Inuit with the Mystic Seaport Museum, a Sno-Isle Libraries-sponsored presentation on Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.

The Mystic Seaport Museum, the nation’s leading maritime museum, will tell how the Inuit’s experiences in the Arctic have influenced the shapes they see in the sky.

Founded in 1929 to gather and preserve the rapidly disappearing artifacts of America’s seafaring past, the museum has grown to become a national center for research and education. Its mission is to “inspire an enduring connection to the American maritime experience.”

This program will not be recorded.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins.

If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

For more information and to register, click here.





