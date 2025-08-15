Starting Sept. 2, all lanes of SR 104/Ballinger Way will close near 35th NE for five weeks

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

For those who travel along SR 104/Balliinger way through Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, the Washington State Department of Transportation is nearing the four-week mark of construction on the SR 104/Lyon Creek Fish Passage Project.

According to a story in Shoreline Area News, to date the contractor has focused on sanitary sewer upgrades within the project area along SR 104/Ballinger Way, 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 185th Street.

On Monday, Aug. 4, demolition began on the former Ballinger Automotive building, with work occurring from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. This phase took three to four days to complete, followed by the removal of underground fuel tanks and related infrastructure.

Beginning Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, all lanes of SR 104 will close near 35th Avenue Northeast for approximately 35 days.