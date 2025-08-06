State Treasurer Pellicciotti discusses public finances at Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Tuesday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club hosted Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti Tuesday morning to learn more about his office’s role in safeguarding public finances. The discussion touched on topics including state and local finances, federal funding challenges, financial education access in Washington, and the most recent legislative session.

“It’s always great to connect with Rotarians across our state and hear directly from community leaders about the challenges they are facing at the local level and how our office may be able to provide perspective on those issues as it relates to public finance,” Pellicciotti said in a news release following the event. “I appreciate the opportunity to connect here in Edmonds and share more about the work my office leads.”

The meeting was Pellicciotti’s 91st Rotary Club presentation since taking office as the state’s chief financial officer four years ago. He has now visited with more than half of Washington state’s Rotary clubs.

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club President Dick Harsin introduced Pellicciotti and thanked him for his presentation. “This was an interesting opportunity to learn a little more about the innerworkings of state government,” Harsin said. “Edmonds Daybreakers appreciate hosting engaging presenters from all walks of life and are always looking to welcome newcomers.”

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s 2nd floor at 7:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

If you are a member of a community service club, or a statewide or local association, you can invite the treasurer to attend an event or meeting by completing an online form on Office of the State Treasurer’s website.