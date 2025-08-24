Study: Teachers are happy with cellphone bans; students are more ambivalent

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

When the Peninsula School District implemented one of Washington’s first bans on cellphones in the classroom two years ago, Keyna Houston said it could not have come soon enough.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.