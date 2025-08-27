Support the Edmonds Kiwanis Club at its end-of-summer fundraiser Sept. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Kiwanis Club is hosting its end-of-summer fundraiser Saturday. Sept. 13, featuring appetizers and drinks at Gallaghers’ Where U Brew, 180 W. Dayton St. ( Map link here ) . Doors open at 5 p.m. for the fundraiser, which will support Kiwanis Club’s helmets for elementary schoolers, dictionary distribution to Edmonds School District third graders and scholarships for graduating Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Scriber Lake High School students.

Tickets are available at https://auctria.events/5oclock