Support the Edmonds Kiwanis Club at its end-of-summer fundraiser Sept. 13

The Edmonds Kiwanis Club is hosting its end-of-summer fundraiser Saturday. Sept. 13, featuring appetizers and drinks at Gallaghers’ Where U Brew, 180 W. Dayton St. (Map link here) .
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the fundraiser, which will support Kiwanis Club’s helmets for elementary schoolers, dictionary distribution to Edmonds School District third graders and scholarships for graduating Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Scriber Lake High School students.
Tickets are available at https://auctria.events/5oclock
