Take the bus to the Evergreen State Fair, Aug. 21-Sept. 1

Evergreen State Fair-goers can save on parking and gas by taking Community Transit buses to the fair. Buses drop riders off at the Red Gate (west gate) entrance of the fairgrounds in Monroe.

The 2025 Evergreen State Fair runs Aug. 21–26 and Aug. 28–Sept. 1. The fair will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Community Transit bus service goes to the fairgrounds from Everett on Route 270 (on weekdays) and Route 271 (on weekdays and weekends); and from Gold Bar on Route 271 (on weekdays and weekends). Bus schedules are available at communitytransit.org/schedules.

Riders can use Plan My Trip to plan a bus trip from anywhere in Snohomish County. Or call Customer Care at (425) 353-7433 (RIDE) for personalized help planning a trip.

Bus fare is cheaper than fair parking

Adult fares (ages 19–64) are $2.50 or less for those who qualify for reduced-income fares, and youths 18 and under ride free.

The easiest way to ride is to pay with an ORCA card. Learn more about ORCA at communitytransit.org/ORCA.

Free parking is available at park and rides throughout Snohomish County.

For Routes 270 and 271, riders can park at Everett Station or at the Gold Bar, Snohomish or Sultan Park & Ride lots. Riders will need to walk out to Avenue D to catch the bus outside the Snohomish Park & Ride.

For more information, go to communitytransit.org/fair.