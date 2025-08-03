Teen Talk: The value of high school sports

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, more than 8 million high school students across the nation competed in sports during the 2023-24 school year, which is an all-time high. The biggest gains were seen in wrestling and flag football.

Flag football is taking off. It has been added as a sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and it has people in the sports world buzzing. This past April, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) voted to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport as of Aug. 1, 2025. It may seem like a small change, but it had high school athletes buzzing. This is the first time in more than a quarter of a century that a new sport has been sanctioned by the WIAA. It’s expected that many athletes will sign up in. Some colleges have started offering women’s flag football as a scholarship sport. In fact, the NAIA approved it on July 9, 2025 as an invitational sport for the 2025-2026 season. For female high school athletes, this is a huge and exciting change.

Participating in a sport is often seen as an opportunity to develop physically, grow mentally, foster a sense of belonging, and experience the highs and lows of healthy competition. Regardless of the sport played, the benefits of sports are unmistakable and long lasting.

Edmonds College Women’s Head Softball Coach Antionette Watson is an accomplished coach with long-term vision. While she has a winning record, her inspiration goes beyond wins and losses on the softball field. Watson shared her perspective on women’s sports, stating, “I believe they help break barriers because participating in sports helps normalize strong, capable women in society.” According to Watson, who has seen and experienced the power of sports first-hand, you don’t need to be a stand-out athlete to benefit. Getting in the game is enough. Watson believes that a person doesn’t “need to be ultra-competitive to benefit from sports. The sense of belonging to a group/team and even leadership opportunities is enough to benefit from sports.”

Stella Monroe, a rising junior at Seattle’s Bishop Blanchet High School, agrees with Watson. “I think that it’s so important that everyone plays sports at some point in their lives because it can be such an uplifting experience, especially for women and girls,” Monroe said.

As a young girl, Monroe participated in Pacific Little League (PLL), which is a local youth baseball and softball league covering Lynnwood and Edmonds. That beginning launched her love for the game. Monroe recalls what it felt like as a little girl and having the older girls as role models. “I remember being their age and looking up to the older girls in the sport, so I try my best to give them (younger athletes) that same experience,” she said.

Monroe had a positive experience as a player and recently became a PLL volunteer assistant coach herself. She runs drills at practices and manages the dugout during games. “I wanted to give back to the sport that has given me so much in my life,” she said. Monroe’s favorite part of assistant coaching is seeing the girls have fun and being able to “see the game from such a different angle.”

Meadowdale High School sophomore Payton Aldridge is also a product of PLL. Aldridge is a pitcher at Meadowdale High School and steps in as a guest coach to local teams. She specializes in softball pitching and hitting. It’s a complex game, and she guides the girls through it with tips and support. Aldridge likes bonding with the girls and getting to know them as individuals. Seeing them play the sport she loves is special. “Coaching has changed my life, and I have a new respect for younger kids,” Aldridge said.

Though still in high school, Monroe and Aldridge are using their talent and interests to serve the next generation of athletes. Beyond teens giving back to athletics, Watson suggests that the community can also provide support simply by showing up to the games, being attentive in the stands and cheering. Edmonds College is high-level ball and yet offers a hometown flavor, making it approachable and easy to connect with as a fan. These athletes agree that supporting young athletes as well as the rising opportunities for women in sports is important and appreciated

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a junior at Seattle Prep High School, where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.