The Local Music Scene: Summer of Music – August edition

Welcome to the summer of music in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. This is the second part of a two-article series. August is full of so much music, there is something for everyone. Wherever you are, there are opportunities for music nearby.

Edmonds Block Party

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is launching a brand-new community event this year: The Edmonds Block Party. It’s two days of live music, beer gardens, food and more.

Friday, Aug. 8 is a 21+ event at the Main Stage. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. with Under the Puddle; local ’80s favorites Nikki & the Fast Times take the stage at 5 p.m. and Queen Mother at 6:30 p.m. Friday night Main Stage headliners Heart by Heart kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9 is all ages. (All Access Stage is all ages, Main Stage is 21+ but music can be heard throughout the park). Music starts at 1 p.m. on the All Access Stage with a performance by School of Rock.

Swiftified Tribute starts at 2 p.m., and the Reptile Man will perform at 3 p.m.

The Main Stage kicks off with a selection of vinyl played by Musicology Co Record Store’s DJs at 3 p.m. Moxie starts at 4 p.m. followed by Lady A ~ The Real Lady A at 5:15pm.

Poker Face (a tribute to Lady Gaga) performs at 6:30 p.m., and New Moon Sunday (a tribute to Duran Duran) at 8:15 p.m.

Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons Summer Music Series has kicked off its first year. The music series is held at the built in stage at Main Street Commons at the corner of 6th and Main Street, nestled between Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s ice cream, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse coffee and The Crumpet Shop.

The music series runs all summer with a variety of live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night’s feature jazz from 5-9 p.m.:

5 p.m.: Commons Tones EWHS Students & Mentors

7-9 p.m.: Jake Bergevin and friends

~~~

Saturday Aug. 9: Drea & the Marilyns playing indie pop originals

Aug. 16: Local favorites Mattlock and the Keys

Aug. 23: John Pinetree & the Yellin Degenerates

~~~

Sundays feature songwriters from noon to 2 p.m. each week.

Aug. 10: 4EachOther

Aug. 17: Matney Cook

Aug. 24: Steve Cristol

Aug. 31: Tether the Star.

Port of Edmonds Sea Notes

Port of Edmonds annual Sea Notes music series is happening all summer. There is live music every week at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza. Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy music right next to the water.

The July calendar is full, with Thursdays jazz from 6-8pm, Friday’s Deep Sea Jazz Jam Sessions from 6-8pm, Sunday songwriters from 2-4pm and every other Wednesday featuring the Edmonds Woodway High School Jazz combo.

The Sunday songwriter series August artists include Harry Sills on Aug. 10, Washington Creative District on Aug. 17 and the Yost band on Aug. 24.

Our World Music Saturdays in Lynnwood

August’s featured Our World Music Saturday will be held on Aug. 16 at Lynndale Park amphitheater. Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers will be performing from 2-2:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Edmonds Concerts in the Parks

The City of Edmonds annual concerts in the parks August calendar includes City Park Sundays from 3-4 p.m. with the Eli Rosenblatt Band on Aug. 10, and the EWHS Wind Symphony on Aug. 17.

The series also includes music at the Hazel Miller Plaza on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m. There are a variety of genres represented in this year’s lineup.

The schedule includes:

Aug. 7: Jazz Therapy

Aug. 12: Emerald Blue

Aug. 14: Scott Lindenmuth Jazz Trio

Aug. 19: Cosmo’s Dream

Aug. 21: Bobby Medina Mariachi Mexico Trio.

And, this is not all. Check your local venue for even more music. Weekly live music can be found at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse, Engels Pub, Dusted Valley Winery. Vinbero, Bar Americano, Musicology Co and more.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.