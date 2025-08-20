Tickets now on sale for Edmonds Asian Food Tour Sept. 11-30

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Embark on a four-week culinary journey with the Edmonds Asian Food Tour, which starts Thursday, Sept. 11 in Edmonds’ International District.

Your ticket grants you behind-the-scenes access to four restaurants — one each week — representing the flavors and cultures of China, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan. Each week, you will be greeted by your host at a different local Asian restaurant. Your host will then provide you with a hand-selected souvenir menu that celebrates the heart, history and flavor of each culture. As you taste your way through the custom menu, the chef and restaurant owner will share the stories behind each dish.

Cost is $279 per person, food included, for the four-restaurant tour, which will run from Sept. 11-30.

Guests will meet at the week’s designated restaurant at the appointed time:

Thursday, Sept. 11 — Harvest Noodle: Hong Kong, Chinese, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18 — Hosoonyi: Korean, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25 — Kazoku: Japanese, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 30 — T&T, Chinese: 2:30 p.m.

Purchase your ticket here. Space is limited.

For more information, contact Peter Harvey, founder of Edmonds Food Tours, at peter@reefcombers.com or 425-504-2554.