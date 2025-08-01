Tips for connecting with Edmonds city government

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
We’ve seen an uptick in the number of Edmonds residents who want to become involved with local city government, but don’t know where or how to start. We created this video as a starting point.
If you have a suggestion for a civic education video, please let us know by emailing myedmondsnews@gmail.com. We are a nonprofit organization committed to serving this community.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.