Verdant superintendent leaving after five years

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Verdant Health Superintendent Lisa Edwards is departing after five years serving at the helm of the organization.

Edwards, who was appointed superintendent in June 2020, made the announcement in Verdant’s August 2025 Community Update. She said that she is “leaving with full confidence that there is a strong team at Verdant who will continue to serve the community.”

The Verdant Health Commission board will be selecting an interim superintendent to guide the organization, with an announcement expected at the board’s Aug. 27 board meeting.

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish. Since 2011, Verdant has invested $87 million in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services.