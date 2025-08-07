Volunteers needed for Sounds of Africa Festival Aug. 15-16

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Volunteers are needed for the third annual Sounds of Africa Festival sponsored by the Lynnwood-based Washington West African Center Saturday, Aug. 16 at Garfield Park in Everett.

Organizers said the event “will foster diversity, promote peaceful coexistence and facilitate meaningful business exchanges between the African community in Washington and other communities. Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to explore traditional African cuisines, fashion, languages and music.”

Vendors will offer food, clothing, arts and crafts, and businesses and community partners will provide information.

Volunteers are needed for pre-event setup on Friday, Aug. 15 as well as Saturday, Aug. 16. Roles include entrance check-ins, traffic control, fashion show support, media, stage coordination, transportation and logistics, security and food distribution.

You can learn more about specific roles and available shifts here.

The Washington West African Center’s vision is for a vibrant, empowered and socioeconomically healthy West African community in Washington. For more information, visit www.wawac.org.

Garfield Park is located at 2300 Walnut St., Everett.

Watch our video of last year’s festival here.