WA’s new work zone speed cameras cite 7K drivers in first 90 days

Thousands of Washington motorists have been caught speeding through highway work zones by new cameras the state deployed this year.

Since the cameras turned on in April, the Washington State Patrol says they’ve been used to issue 7,599 infractions, with nearly 4,000 more being processed, as of last week.

But only 262 of those thousands have resulted in fines, according to state patrol. First-time violators don’t have to pay anything, but the next infraction carries a $248 penalty.

Starting next July, drivers won’t get a grace period. The first violation will bring a $125 penalty, followed by $248 for subsequent offenses.

Washington averages over 1,300 work zone crashes annually, according to the state Department of Transportation. Last year, seven people were killed in crashes in work zones across the state, while another 38 incidents caused serious injuries. Speeding was a factor in about a fifth of those crashes.

A 2024 study from the Associated General Contractors of America found that 64% of highway contractors reported cars crashing into construction sites within the past year.

“The first few months of the program confirm what statistics show and what our workers have been saying — too many people speed through work zones,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith in a statement.

In 2023, lawmakers unanimously authorized installing the cameras in work zones, at the request of the state transportation department. At the time, the state estimated over 250,000 infractions per year once the new cameras were fully implemented.

The state’s latest transportation budget, passed in April, counts on $138 million in fines over the next six years from infractions captured by the cameras. The money goes toward keeping the program afloat, along with supporting DUI patrols and other safety programs.

Officials hope the cameras will get drivers to slow down, and keep workers safe.

“While the number of infractions has been high during the first 90 days of operation, we hope to see a reduction of speeding through work zones as the word gets out about this new safety tool,” state patrol Chief John Batiste said. “This isn’t about writing tickets and fining motorists; this is about slowing inattentive drivers down and saving lives.”

The new camera program is set to last until 2030, unless the Legislature extends it.

The cameras mounted on orange trailers have been rotating through work zones across the state. So far, the state has deployed three of the cameras. They’ve surveilled construction on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, state routes 16, 18, and 522, Interstate 90 and U.S. 12, according to state patrol.

The state plans on rolling out as many as 15 cameras in total by 2027.

Signs alert drivers to their presence. Cameras are only active when workers are present.

Recorded infractions go for review to state troopers, who then send them to the vehicle’s registered owner. The photos don’t capture the drivers.

Car owners must respond to the infraction notice online or by mail. They can contest it with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, request a fine reduction or set up a payment plan.

The infractions are considered non-moving violations, so they don’t impact driving records or insurance costs.

This legislative session, lawmakers in Olympia considered requiring an online course on work zone and first responder safety as a prerequisite for getting a driver’s license. The bill passed the state House nearly unanimously before stalling in the Senate.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.