‘We finally got coffee!’: Ciao Caffé celebrates grand opening at Lynnwood Transit Center

Ciao Caffé owners Nabil and Haifa Alhussieni joined Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and members of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the public at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

“We finally got coffee!” Frizzell said. “I love when we have small businesses that come into our community and say, ‘We want to be a part of what’s going on,’ and they’re here not just to for the dollars. They’re here for community, and they want to be reaching out to the people that wander through.”

The Alhussienis are also owners of AlFa Coffee Inc., the parent company of Edmonds’ Café Louvre. Ciao Caffé uses the same Seattle coffee roasting company it features at its Edmonds location — Caffè Umbria — along with tea and matcha from Two Leaves and a Bud. In addition, it offer a selection of smoothies, frappes and fresh pastries. Pastries are delivered daily from Macrina Bakery, and a menu of sandwiches and salads will be available for breakfast and lunch.

“Thank you for the Edmonds community for being so supportive of us for almost 15 years,” Haifa said. “And thank you for coming all the way from Edmonds.”