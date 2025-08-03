Woodway Town Council Aug. 4 to discuss finance report, councilmember replacement process

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for its Monday, Aug. 4 meeting are a first quarter 2025 finance report and the process and timing for appointing a councilmember to replace Elizabeth Mitchell, who plans to announce her retirement from the council Sept. 1.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway and will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 546 843 771#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.