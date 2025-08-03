Woodway Town Council Aug. 4 to discuss finance report, councilmember replacement process

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for its Monday, Aug. 4 meeting are a first quarter 2025 finance report and the process and timing for appointing a councilmember to replace Elizabeth Mitchell, who plans to announce her retirement from the council Sept. 1.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway and will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 546 843 771#.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.