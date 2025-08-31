Woodway Town Council to meet two days this week: Sept. 2 and 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Woodway Town Council is meeting on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with the agendas as follows:

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the council will hold an executive session, closed to the public, starting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss potential litigation. That will be followed by a business meeting at 6 p.m., which includes a retirement celebration for Position 5 Councilmember Elizabeth Mitchell. You can see the complete Sept. 2 meeting agenda here.

The Sept. 2 council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020). The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 398 525 041#.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, the council will hold a special meeting to interview candidates for the Position 5 council seat. The candidates are: Micah Blair, Per Odegaard and Alethea Westover. Following those interviews, the council will hold an executive session to discuss the candidates, then return to public session to appoint the new councilmembers, who will take the oath of office.

You can see the council candidates’ backgrounds and their reasons for seeking the council appointment at this agenda link.

The Sept. 3 council meeting will also be held at Town Hall and broadcast via Microsoft Teams (a working Teams link for this meeting was unavailable as of Aug. 31 but we’ll do our best to update it). To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 983 476 197#.