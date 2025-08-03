WSDOT: Revive I-5 approaches the mid-point for this year’s major work

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said its contractor has just about finished the first two weeks of work on the northbound Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge and is making good progress toward reopening all lanes early Monday, Aug. 18.

So far, the contractor has removed the driving surface on about 900 feet of the two left lanes, WSDOT said in a Friday update. Workers have also replaced the left half of five expansion joints and about 60 drains on the bridge. During the next two weeks they’ll repave the driving surface and continue replacing drains.

All of this builds to a weekend-long full closure on northbound I-5 beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. Freeway lanes and on- and off-ramps – including from westbound I-90 to northbound I-5 and from downtown – will start closing around 9:30 p.m., leading up to the full closure. The mainline I-5 lanes will close near I-90 just before midnight. Drivers going downtown will need to exit at the Edgar Martinez Drive, Dearborn, James or Madison streets exits.

People going north of downtown will be able to use the express lanes. During the weekend-long closure that begins late Aug. 15, the Columbia/Cherry on-ramp to the express lanes will be open to all drivers. Until early on Saturday, Aug. 16, that ramp remains HOV only.