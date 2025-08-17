YWCA Pathways for Women shelter seeking non-perishable food donations

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of the following non-perishable food supplies:

Cereal

Peanut sutter

Pasta sauce

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Ketchup

Pancake mix

Pancake syrup

Dry milk

Mashed potatoes

Crackers

Corn

Mixed vegetables

Beef stew

Chicken

Beef

Salsa

Spaghetti

Rice

Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.