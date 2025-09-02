Affordable children’s clothing sale at Lynnwood Event Center Sept. 11-13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Just Between Friends is holding pop-up discounted children’s clothing sale at the Lynnwood Event Center, offering clothing, shoes, toys, strollers and more at 50% to 90% less than retail costs ahead of the new school year.

Location: Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Dates & Time:

Early access sale: Wednesday, Sept. 10 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Admission price varies)

Opening day: Thursday, Sept. 11 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Free tickets online, $3 at door)

Public shopping: Friday, Sept. 12 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Free tickets online, $3 at door)

Half-price sale: Saturday, Sept. 12 – 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The sale offers brand name clothings and items for children of all ages, from newborns to teens. Parents are asked to leave their children at home, if possible.

Just Between Friends is an organization focused on children’s consignment sales, with franchise locations across the U.S. A portion of sales are donated to local charities.

Learn more or purchase tickets here.

