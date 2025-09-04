American journalism on the brink: Save the date for ‘Stripped for Parts’ documentary screening Oct. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

My Neighborhood News Network and the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invite you to a screening of the documentary Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink at the Edmonds Theater in Downtown Edmonds Saturday, Oct. 25.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for the screening, which will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A. Stripped for Parts describes how hedge funds took control of many legacy newspapers, sold off assets — including their buildings — and made severe cuts to newsrooms. In the past 20 years, 2,000 newspapers have closed across the U.S., creating news deserts and decimating the local news ecosystem.

The documentary was created by two-time Academy Award-nominated Producer/Director Rick Goldsmith. It showcases how the motive to make a profit deters efforts to save and rebuild local journalism.

The confirmed panelists are Brenda Harrison, president-elect of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters; Michael Whitney of the Snohomish Tribune; Jenna Peterson of the Everett Herald; Jody Brannon of the Murrow School Journalism Fellowship Program; Jaime Mendez of Se Habla Media and Teresa Wippel, President and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network.

The panel discussion and Q&A will be moderated by My Neighborhood News President and CEO Teresa Wippel. Panelists include:

Jody Brannon, manager of the Washington State University Murrow News Fellowship. A Seattle native, Brannon has held leadership roles across major digital news outlets and academia, emphasizing innovation. Holding a doctorate from the University of Maryland, she served on the board of the Online News Association for 10 years and is now vice president of the Western Washington Society for Professional Journalists chapter.

Alex Bruell, a writer, photographer and editor with a decade of experience as a daily and weekly newspaper journalist in Western Washington. Bruell recently left his role as editor of The Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber to pursue a freelance career.

Brenda Mann Harrison, president-elect, League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. Harrison is a member of the League of Women Voters of Washington Local News and Democracy Advocacy and Education Committee and serves as project coordinator of the League’s Media Literacy and News Education Project.

Jaime Méndez, co-founder of Se Habla Media. Méndez is a journalist who has worked on Spanish language news and information programs in the Seattle area for more than two decades and hosts the daily newscast @Jaime Mendez News on various social media platforms.

Michael Whitney, editor of the Snohomish County Tribune. Whitney has reported on Snohomish, Monroe and Everett issues with the weekly Tribune newpaper — a 125-year-old publication — since 2008, covering everything from city government to schools to food banks to regional economic growth.

Tickets are $25 general admission and can be purchased here. Additional donations to support My Neighborhood News Network are appreciated. Learn more and donate at this link.