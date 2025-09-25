Applications open for Snohomish County tourism grants

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County is now accepting applications for the next round of its tourism grants awarded to projects and activities promoting tourism in the county.

The county has $300,000 available for grants, funded by taxes collected on hotel and motel reservations in the county. Awards range from $5,000 to $50,000 per project, according to a county newsletter published Tuesday.

The grant prioritizes events, projects and activities promoting multi-day tourism in Snohomish County ahead of “upcoming national and international events,” the newsletter said.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20 to tourism@snoco.org.

The county’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee reviews the applications and recommends recipients to the county council.

The application and more information on the grant is available here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.