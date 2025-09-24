Arraignment delayed for Edmonds man accused in massage business attack

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The arraignment for a 48-year-old Edmonds man suspected of “violently assaulting” two female employees at an Edmonds massage business on Sept. 7 was canceled Wednesday, Sept. 24 after attorneys raised concerns about his competency to stand trial.

Colin Frederick Boswell was arrested shortly after the assault and booked into Snohomish County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count of attempted burglary, according to prosecutor’s documents.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a competency order has been entered for Boswell to be evaluated. The suspect can’t be arraigned until a determination is made, the office said.

Judge Millie M. Judge told reporters Wednesday that while she hasn’t spoken to prosecution and defense attorneys, the interviews conducted so far with the suspect led them to question his mental state.

Boswell entered Eva Spa Massage at 9726 Edmonds Way and assaulted the spa owner an employee with his fists and later a metal coat rack, according to the prosecutor’s documents. Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment after suffering multiple lacerations and other significant injuries to the face and head from the attack. One of them lost consciousness after the assault.

Boswell is being held in Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. While a competency evaluation has been ordered, a hearing date has not been set.