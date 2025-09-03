Art Beat: Ensembles, artists and books and American Idol

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: Evergreen Ensemble in Lynnwood

Saturday., Sept. 13, 6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W.

Tickets here or at the door.

Evergreen Ensemble returns to Lynnwood to begin its third season with Where You Belong, exploring themes of community and belonging through a diverse and moving choral repertoire.

The program weaves together works by leading contemporary voices – including Rosephanye Powell, Caroline Shaw, Will Todd, Jocelyn Hagen, Kyle Pederson, Alex Berko and Stephen Paulus – performed by an ensemble of some of the region’s professional choral artists with guests from across the country.

“In a world that often feels uncertain or fragmented, the simple act of listening, breathing and creating sound together can restore a sense of reunion and hope,” says Artistic Director and Founder David Hendrix.

This season includes a winter collaboration with Seattle Children’s Chorus, highlighting the next generation of choral artists and a spring concert featuring the world premiere of Connor Koppin’s To The West.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Author Nicola Pearson at Edmonds Bookshop

Thursday., Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S.

Edmonds Bookshop will host author Nicola Pearson during the Edmonds Art Walk. Pearson will discuss her novel Sanctified, a historical fiction based on the true story of The Women’s Commonwealth of Texas. Formed in 1870, the group founded the first safehouse for women and became so successful in business that they inspired an entire community to reconsider what women could achieve.

An award-winning playwright, novelist and mystery writer, Pearson is also a founding member of Women’s Work Productions. Originally from England, her journey took her from acting in France and New York City to settling in Washington’s Skagit Valley where she began writing plays alongside her husband, a studio potter.

Pearson is the author of four novels, four short mysteries and three children’s books, in addition to numerous plays now being staged locally thanks to Women’s Work Productions supporters. A performer at heart, she enjoys the intimacy of bookstore readings.

A book signing will follow the discussion.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: The 20th Annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour

Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Self-guided and free

Brochures with maps are available at local businesses in downtown Edmonds, including ARTspot and Graphite Arts Center. A digital version of the brochure is available here.

Edmonds Art Studio Tour provides a unique opportunity to visit private studios of local artists. This year, 39 artists were selected to showcase their work across various mediums, reflecting the vibrant artistic community of Edmonds.

Experience an artist’s studio firsthand, gain insight into their creative environment, purchase handmade art and connect with artists.

Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

~ ~ ~ ~

Jazz Colony recap

Main Street Commons set the stage last week for the final performance of EWHS Jazz Colony, wrapping up the Jazz Improvisation Camp’s Tuesday night jam sessions. The program united Edmonds-Woodway High School students with jazz musicians to explore improvisation and performance. The evening was a celebration of mentorship and connection through music.

~ ~ ~ ~

This week in the arts

World of Colorful Inspiration

Gallery North, 401 Main St.

Exhibition: Sept. 1-30

Reception: Sat., Sept. 6, 1-4 p.m.

Gallery North’s September exhibition features local artist Theresa Williams and guest artist Ben Groff, showcasing vivid landscapes inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘American Idol’ Virtual Auditions Come to Washington

Tues., Sept. 9

Audition via Zoom

Aspiring stars in Washington will get their chance to shine as American Idol hosts its open-call virtual auditions as part of the show’s Idol Across America tour. Ambitious singers get to audition face-to-face with an American Idol producer.

~ ~ ~ ~

Third Thursday Art Walk

Sept. 18, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & Sketch Sessions

Sept. 19 – Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Sept. 20 – Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. for teens (ages 14-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206

Register here.

Join a fun, low-pressure 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration.

Open to all skill levels. The instructor, Andrew, will provide premium pencils and paper.

~ ~ ~ ~

Mariachi Divas Pre-Show Talk

Sat., Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Free and register in advance

Before the 7:30 p.m. performance of Mariachi Divas, a special pre-show talk will explore the legacy of the Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, the first all-female mariachi group to win a Grammy.

~ ~ ~ ~

Catch E. Pruitt and his full band perform select tracks from ‘Bass Graffiti’

Sat., Sept. 6-10 p.m.

Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St.

Tickets

Select tracks from Bass Graffiti, set for release in January 2026, will be performed, offering audiences an early glimpse of Pruitt’s upcoming album. Known for his technical virtuosity and expressive live performance, Pruitt has toured internationally and shared stages with B.B. King, Gerald Albright, Sir Mix‑a‑Lot and many more.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gilded Nature Treasures

Wed., Sept. 24 and Oct.1, 4:30-7 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

$155 + $25 supply fee; register here

Instructor Tamara Lee will guide students in creating their own miniature masterpieces.

In session one, students will paint a simple flower or butterfly in watercolor. In session two, they’ll apply gold leaf to a favorite piece. Along the way, the class will explore fun facts about botanical painting and the history of gilded works on paper.

A $25 supply fee, payable to the instructor, covers all materials, including watercolor paints, paper, brushes and gold leaf.

Questions? Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org

Welcome to our new arts writer Nahlline Gouin!

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.