Aseem Prakash receiving American Political Science Association’s John Gaus Award

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Aseem Prakash is receiving the American Political Science Association’s (APSA) 2025 John Gaus Award, which honors a lifetime of exemplary scholarship in the joint tradition of political science and public administration. Prakash will deliver the Gaus Lecture on Friday, Sept. 12, as part of the APSA annual meeting.

According to a citation from the award committee, Prakash has had an outstanding career devoted to “exemplary scholarship in the joint tradition of political science and public administration.” He is a professor in the Department of Political Science and the Walker Family Professor for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Washington, Seattle. Prakash has published eight scholarly books and over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals. Google Scholar lists well over 18,000 citations to his work.

His nomination letter says the following about his research:

“Professor Prakash is best known for his path-breaking research on the role that private actors, including firms and non-governmental organizations, can play in promoting more stringent environmental standards even in the absence of effective state intervention. John Gaus traced the ‘ecology’ of public administration to the rise of the administrative state. An important implication of the rise of the administrative state, which manages a wide portfolio of activities, is the fiscal, technical, and political demands on state capacity. This has created governance shortfalls. While such shortfalls can cause state failure, they can also create space for the emergence of non-traditional forms of governance. Professor Prakash’s research, especially on environmental issues, has helped to bring ‘environment’ into public administration in a variety of ways, including how businesses and NGOs can fill governance gaps. At the same time, his research has explored how these nontraditional governance mechanisms could lead to issues such as regulatory capture and accountability deficits.

“More recently, has explored different dimensions of both climate mitigation and adaptation… In addition to studying the role of governments and businesses in the policy process, he has written extensively on non-governmental organizations (NGOs), especially about the issue of NGO accountability…”

In addition, the association said that Prakash has contributed to graduate education by chairing 21 PhD committees and served on 19 other doctoral committees. At the University of Washington, he is the founding director of the Center for Environmental Politics, which has more than 45 faculty associates and 60-plus graduate and undergraduate fellows. At the global level, he founded the Environmental Politics and Governance (EPG) network.

Finally, the committee noted Prakash’s 180 published op-eds and commentaries in such venues as Forbes.com, Foreign Policy, The Washington Post, Slate, Huffington Post, The Conversation, and The Hill.

Learn more here.