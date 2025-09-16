Beyond Birdwatching: Observing Birds by Sound topic of Edmonds Lions Club meeting Sept. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The term birdwatching is a bit of a misnomer, as many birders use sound to aid them while looking for birds. In fact, many species of birds reported seeing are merely heard and not seen visually at all. Birding by ear (identifying birds by their songs and calls) is a very important skill for those who enjoy birding.

Brian Zinke, the executive director of the Pilchuck Audubon Society, will cover the basics of birding by ear at the Lions Club meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 23 at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. Visitors are welcome.

The Pilchuck Audubon Society serves Snohomish County and Camano Island. Zinke’s background as a wildlife biologist has taken him across several states, where he’s worked to conserve endangered species and species of concern, such as black-footed ferrets and Great Gray Owls.

Edmonds Lions Club is seeking new members interested in serving the community. To learn more about the club, visit edmondslions.org.