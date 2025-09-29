Celebrate Korean Harvest Moon Festival at Edmonds Waterfront Center Oct. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Celebrate Chuseok — the Korean Harvest Moon Festival — and get to know your Korean American neighbors from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The free event is sponsored by the Korean American Historical Society, the Greater Seattle Korean Association and the Korean Community Service Center, in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The evening will feature a variety of performances and cultural activities, including:

Live Music Performance

Mono Drama

Traditional Korean Cuisine: Bibimbap and seasonal desserts, including rice cakes, fruits, and cinnamon ginger tea.

The event will be emceed by Jessica Hong, a local comedian known for her performances in improv, sketch, musical comedy and stand-up.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds. You can RSVP here.