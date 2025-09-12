City Chat: Budget and property tax updates

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

It continues to be a great privilege to serve you as the mayor of the City of Edmonds. Thank you for your engagement, your care and your belief in this community. Edmonds is truly a special place because of the people who live and work here.

As many of you know, our city continues to face a budget deficit. The core issue is that revenue growth has not kept pace with rising costs of providing services. Several contributing factors include:

• A state-imposed limit of 1% annual growth in property tax unless voter approved.

• Increased costs for services and goods such as insurance – up 39% (2023-2025).

• Deferred maintenance for streets, sidewalks, public buildings and parks.

• A competitive job market for hiring and retaining qualified city staff.

• Increased service levels in the past four years, such as maintenance for the new 8-acre Civic Playfield and more than two miles of median landscape on Highway 99.

Actions we’ve taken to address the situation

We’ve taken several steps in the past three years. These include:

• Reducing staff and programs,

• Deferring capital maintenance and replacement,

• Using reserve funds,

• Borrowing internally between city funds, and

• Exploring new revenue sources.

This year, the Edmonds City Council voted to place Proposition 1 on the Nov. 4 ballot. This measure would authorize a $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift. The proposed funding would support services and investments in the following areas:

• Police

• Parks

• Planning

• Streets

• Sidewalks

In addition to the proposed levy, the city is pursuing approximately $5 million in new non-property tax revenues to help support services. The proposed levy amount was developed using four primary inputs:

1. Community priorities – What residents have expressed as important for quality of life in Edmonds.

2. Legal and mandated services – The basic services that cities are required by law to provide.

3. Asset condition – National standards and detailed audits of city infrastructure and service levels.

4. Regional comparisons – A review of similar cities and how they fund comparable services.

Opportunities to learn more

The City of Edmonds will be holding three informational Town Hall meetings this fall. These sessions will provide background on the city’s budget, the levy proposal, and the decision-making process. Councilmembers and city staff will be there with me to answer questions.

All meetings will be held in the Brackett Room at City Hall:

• Thursday, Sept. 25 – 3-4:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 9 – 7-8:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 25 – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

More information, including a property tax calculator and frequently asked questions, is available on the City of Edmonds website: www.edmondswa.gov/levy2025

Looking ahead

This fall, Edmonds residents will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 1. This measure allows the community to determine the level of public services the city will be able to provide in the future. We encourage everyone to learn more, ask questions, and participate in the decision-making process.

Thank you again for your continued involvement and support.