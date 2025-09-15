City Council explores biennial budget options, levy impacts during daylong retreat

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As Edmonds nears the halfway point of the City’s 2025-26 biennial budget, the Edmonds City Council, Mayor Mike Rosen and city department heads gathered at City Hall Friday to discuss possible modifications to the two-year document.

Topics covered Friday included the process for making mid-biennial budget modifications, led by consultant Mike Bailey; budget projections for 2025 and assumptions for 2026; how levy money will be allocated if the measure is approved, and an update on non-property tax revenue.

Looming large during the six-hour discussion was the proposed $14.5 million levy lid lift that will appear before voters on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. The measure would lift the state’s 1% annual lid on property tax increases — with funding designated for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. Proponents say the lift would offset current budget challenges and prevent further cuts to city services.

Early in the retreat, Mayor Rosen addressed an ongoing question the city has been receiving: What constitutes the $8 million in budget cuts the city says it has made to address Edmonds’ budget woes?

Rosen pointed to five areas of savings:

-$7 million in staff cuts. Among them were positions eliminated or unfunded, furloughs and unfilled positions, impacting a total of 130 people.

-$87,000 in program cuts. This included elimination of the gymnastics and Discovery environmental education programs, discontinuation of the Meadowdale Preschool and not making planned sidewalk repairs.

-$620,000 in eliminated purchases, including a long-planned fence around the Edmonds Police Department building.

-$1 million in other expense reductions. These included closing the Neighborhood City Hall on Highway 99, pausing most boards and commissions, reducing hardware and software licenses, reducing consultants, cancellation of a police substation feasibility study, reducing unrequired memberships and trainings, and cancellation of a contract with Compass Health.

-$479,000 in what Rosen described as “sold and shared assets,” including the sale of newly purchased police cars and motorcycles.

The mayor also noted areas where the city has generated revenue, for a projected gross total of $1.56 million. These include increased program fees, higher lease rates for some city tenants and the introduction of “automated enforcement tools,” such as red-light cameras.

Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum then walked the council through how the city departments designated for levy lid lift proceeds — police, parks, planning and public works (for streets and sidewalks) — would use the dollars generated by the measure’s passage. Tatum said that the current 2025-26 biennial budget included a $6 million levy amount and staff members last year created their budgets based on that $6 million assumption. The larger levy amount of $14.5 million was approved by the council this summer.

Tatum also said that there are budget areas beyond those that would be impacted by the levy lid lift, and those will be included as part of the mayor’s budget address planned for Sept. 30.

Departmental plans for using the additional dollars include:

Police (42% of the $14.5 million, or $6.2 million)

Patrol operations: To enhance response, crime prevention, and community policing/special events.

Crime prevention and investigation: To review cases and focus on proactive policing in high-crime areas.

Traffic enforcement: To address traffic and parking concerns in the city. Increased ability to conduct special emphasis operations. “Traffic safety accounts for the majority of the complaints that we get from community members,” Police Chief Loi Dawkins said. Additional funding would also increase the department’s ability to provide community and traffic pedestrian safety education programs, she added.

Emergency management: A dedicated emergency manager, improved emergency operations and public education/preparation.

Parks (22% of available levy, or $3.2 million)

Parks maintenance: Improved safety, routine and preventive maintenance, litter and garbage removal, graffiti and vandalism, adequate restrooms facilities, return of irrigation, downtown holiday lighting. coverage of increased utility costs. “As of today, we are at 62% of our parks maintenance laborers in the field,” said Parks and Recreation Director Angie Feser. “So we have 13 out of 21 positions working in our parks right now to support and provide the parks maintenance at levels that we’re trying to match from the past that are impossible to do.” These positions handle tasks such as garbage and litter pickup, vandalism and biohazard waste. “There is a lot of things that happen during the night, that by…9 or 10 o’clock in the morning are fixed, painted, repaired or cleaned up that the public does not see,” she added.

Major projects management: Ability to plan, fund and manage comprehensive solutions for parks amenities, including grant applications, parkland acquisition, project partnerships, deferred maintenance and asset management.

Environmental stewardship: Ensure the long-term health of beaches, waterfront and natural resources through hiring of a full-time volunteeer coordinator and reopening the Beach Rangers/Visitors Center.

Parks facilities: Ensure the continued operations and offerings at Frances Anderson Center, Yost Pool, Hazel Miller Spray Park, Edmonds Cemetery support services, and other park buildings and amenities.

Recreation and customer service: This includes restoring Frances Anderson Center programming and reinstating front counter staffing there, providing staff training for efficiencies and retention, continuation of community partnerships, special events support and adoption/donation programs.

Planning (11%, or $1.6 million)

Current and long-range planning: Improve the city’s ability to proactively manage growth. The department has experienced downsizing in recent years, so a main goal is to restore staffing levels, “but then realize that we also will need to add staff in certain areas with certain levels of expertise,” said Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston. This is especially critical given recent state housing requirements passed by the Legislature, he added.

Economic development: Build financial resiliency through destination management, regional leadership and fostering a diverse economy. Economic development used to be under the purview of former Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum, who is now Acting City Administrator. This task has been moved into the planning department. “We will need an economic development program manager to oversee that workflow” Clugston said. “We don’t have existing staff to do that, and so that is definitely a new position that would need to be filled.”

Building and permitting: Improve customer experience during permitting and inspections, and technology improvements for greater efficiency and better customer service.

Public Works (14%, or $2 million).

Street overlay: Increase vehicular and pedestrian safety by investing in street infrastructure.

Critical street maintenance: Return to recommended funding levels for pavement rating.

ADA ramps and sidewalk installations: Improve ability to leverage grant funding for additional ADA ramps and greater sidewalk lengths.

Street maintenance: Increase pavement installation and critical maintenance activities.

Trip hazard reduction: Increase sidewalk leveling, hazard removal, and surface improvements.

Since the city is in the process of hiring a public works director, Tatum spoke to the details of this funding area. He said that the city has “been falling behind year after year after year on our street overlay program,” and added that Edmonds has “a tremendous amount of work to do on improving ADA ramps and sidewalk installations.”

This presentation was followed by a round-robin session of questions and comments from councilmembers.

Among them:

Councilmember Susan Paine asked about the status of the human services program manager, a position that has been in the parks department but is being transferred to the police department. Police Chief Dawkins said the move will give the department an opportunity to create a team that includes a social worker, human services manager, victim advocate and community engagement. “All of those positions do require a high level of support and supervision, and so right now, the challenge is finding the right unit and supervisor at this time, but that is in the works,” she said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson expressed her concern about the city’s infrastructure and facilities, particularly as it relates to deferred maintenance, and asked how much money would be included in the base budget for facilities. Tatum replied that staff was working on that number as part of budget decision packages that would be coming to the council later.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch asked Dawkins about the police department’s goal for hiring and retaining employees, given recent recruiting challenges — not only in Edmonds but in other cities — to fill those jobs if the department received additional levy money.

“It’s a widespread problem in law enforcement right now, just getting people,” Dawkins said. “But the good news is that I do have recruiting experience myself, and to provide the support and guidance for our staff to be able to do that.” She added that “we are still getting inquiries every day to our our recruiting email box where people are expressing interest in joining our team.”

Council President Neil Tibbott asked about the department’s recent layoffs of records request and parking enforcement personnel, and whether levy dollars would be used to bring those positions back. “Parking enforcement, unless it’s unless it’s something that creates an immediate hazard, is going to be lower on the priority scale,” Dawkins said. “So having a dedicated staff person for parking would definitely help in that area.” As for records, the department went from six dedicated records personnel to four and “right now we’re really at bare bones,” she added.

Councilmember Will Chen questioned the increase in the police department’s budget, stating that while the city values its police, “what kind of target do we have in terms of public safety?”

Rosen said that part of the increase in the police budget this year is due to the shifting of positions and responsibilities into the department’s budget that it didn’t have previously, including the jail costs, the human services manager and the emergency manager. Consultant Mike Bailey added it was important to factor rising inflation into increasing costs.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked if there was a way for staff to reflect the anticipated revenue generation capacity when restoring certain positions and programs. Finance Director Richard Gould replied that staff is looking at how to provide that information.

Councilmember Chris Eck asked Planning Director Clugston how the hiring of additional staff could affect the timeline for city’s permit processing. Clugston replied that the state recently gave cities new requirements for processing development permits, “So those are things that we have to prioritize. As a result, “building, engineering permits and other permits will have to take the backseat to those,” he said. “I can’t say right now exactly how much better or more efficient we would be with those other permits by adding additional staff. That’s something we would have to look at over the span of a couple of years.”

Councilmember Chen said it is important that the city “plans for plan B, what if the levy, the $14.5 million, doesn’t pass? What’s the outcome? We don’t want to wait until Nov. 4, ” Chen said. “Probably it’s good to kind of think ahead.”

“Understood,” Rosen replied.

(Rosen has said that should the levy lid lift fail, he would immediately submit a revised “austere” budget proposal guided by the framework put forth by the City Council in Council Resolution 1570.)

After council Q&A, Finance Director Gould was invited to share his assumptions and methodologies for 2025 budget projections. He explained that these included:

– Historical revenue data to predict future behavior by projecting the trend forward.

– Forward-looking indicators such as the Consumer Price Index, political and legal factors and other economic indicators, including interest rates and inflation.

– Best practices. These include the Government Finance Officers Association’s conservative approach of 0-1% growth, historical trends and current economic forecasts.

He also shared the underlying assumptions and adjustments for 2025 projections, including:

– A $900,000 reduction in projected sales tax due to local trends and economic outlooks.

– A $227,000 reduction in projected red-light camera revenue.

– A $418,000 reduction in projeted charges for services due to the Regional Fire Authority annexation that took affect June 1.

– A $350,000 reduction in interfund transfers from the opioid fund.

The 2025 budget/projection table shows a projected beginning fund balance of $1,336,34. Total projected revenues are $58,233,057, a reduction of $1.25 million from the amended 2025 budget.

Rosen noted that with five months left in the year, there’s a good chance that the fund balance will change by the end of 2025.

Councilmember Dotsch asked Gould about the difference between what the city budgeted for staffing based on stated reductions and the reality of where the city is with funded positions.

“I think, for a city our size, with benefits, and when people leave employment, what that looks like — retirement — all these things…salaries and benefits increased $10 million over the last three years,” Dotsch said. “So I still feel [we need] to get a better handle on exactly what that looks like, since it’s not keeping up.”

Gould said the city is 4% under its staffing budget for the year, but he expects that will shift as department heads confirm their plans for filling positions. He also noted that overtime increases as staffing is reduced, which offsets some of the savings expected from unfilled positions.

Non-property tax revenues

The last part of the retreat was devoted to non-property tax revenues. Tatum noted that the council approved a 0.10% public safety sales tax Aug. 19, and collection of that tax will begin Jan. 1, 2026. The proceeds will be allocated to criminal justice purposes, he said.

Tatum also described the process for considering a business and occupation (B&O) tax, a “tax imposed on or measured by the value of products, the gross income of the business, or the gross proceeds of sales.” Those revenues are unrestricted and may be used for any legal government purpose. The rate can’t exceed 2/10 of 1% for retail businesses. The tax will only apply to businesses with a minimum threshold of $20,000 in gross revenue, although cities can raise that threshold, Tatum said.

He said that 52 cities in Washington impose a B&O tax, with 31 at the $20,000 threshold. Four, including Shoreline, have set the minimum at $500,000-$750,000.

The city’s Economic Development Commission (EDC), which was paused like other city boards and commisions due to budget cuts, was brought together recently to study the idea of both a B&O tax and paid parking, with a committee focused on each topic.

The EDC will share its work so far on both topics during its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 24. The goal is to present committee recommendations to the city council by the end of October.

Councilmember Dotsch asked Tatum how the city planned to engage businesses on the B&O tax given the tight timeframe between now and late October. Tatum replied that in addition to the EDC’s plan to engage businesses, there will be the council deliberation process, during which business owners can offer comments.

As for paid parking, which the EDC is also studying, Tatum said the focus has been on two areas: the downtown core and the waterfront. The idea of parking meters, which are both capital- and maintenance-intensive, has been excluded, and the focus has been on using a phone app for parking, which is “relatively cheap,” he said. Because paid parking would be a big change for Edmonds, Tatum said, the city would focus on “smaller, phased implementation.” While the EDC is still working on its recommendations, the first phase is likely to be the waterfront, approximately from Sunset Avenue to Marina Beach Park. However, Tatum was quick to acknowledge the Port of Edmonds is doing its own parking studies and the city would want to be “aligned with the port and their operations and their plans.” Implementation could occur early next year, he said.

Net revenue from paid parking — including enforcement costs — is estimated at $250,000 to $300,000 a year.

Some councilmembers expressed concerns about the impact of paid parking on downtown businesses, especially for those that rely on weekday business that often comes from community members, not visitors.

Councilmember Vivian Olson said that a parking app has the potential to use supply-and-demand pricing, which could keep parking free when there is less demand for it.

The conversation then turned to another form of non-property tax revenue: Automated enforcement.

Gross revenues for the city’s two current red-light camera locations — at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 and 100th Avenue West and Highway 104 — are $691,680. Police Chief Dawkins said the police department, with the help of camera vendor Verra Mobility, is reviewing eight additional “high-crash” intersections for potential future cameras: Four of those are on Highway 99 at 238th, 228th, 224th and 234th Streets Southwest. The other four are 212th Street Southwest at both 72nd and 76th Avenues West, 220th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West, and Edmonds Way and Dayton Street.

The city has five camera systems in four school zones: Westgate and Chase Lake Elementary Schools and Scriber Lake and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools. (EWHS has two systems.) Verra Mobility is also reviewing implementation of camera systems at the following schools: Edmonds, Seaview and Sherwood Elementary Schools and Holy Rosary School.

Mayor Rosen added that the city is also looking at implementing walk zone speed infractions near schools that would issue tickets for drivers violating speed limits in those areas outside of the school day (for example, tickets for those exceeding a 25 mph speed limit vs. a 20 mph limit for school hours).

The retreat closed with Gould sharing a schedule for the budget proceedings, starting with the mayor’s presentation of mid-biennial modifications at the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Sept. 30. Other key dates include:

Tuesday, Oct. 7 Capital Improvement Program/Capital Facilities Plan budget briefing to the Council. Public Hearing 2025-2026 Mid Biennial Modification Discussion of 2025-2026 Mid Biennial Modification Wednesday, Oct. 8 Potential Continuation of Oct. 7 meeting Saturday, Oct. 11 Potential Special Meeting 9am – 12:00 noon Tuesday, Oct. 14 Adoption by City Council Mid Biennial Modification Tuesday, Nov. 25 Public Hearing for Property Taxes/Revenues Wednesday, Nov. 26 Property tax levy filed with the County

You can view the slides from the retreat here. The video is available at this link.