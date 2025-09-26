City hosts first of three town halls on Edmonds levy lid lift proposal

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The first of three City of Edmonds-sponsored town hall meetings focusing on the levy lid lift measure on the November election ballot drew about 40 people to the City Hall Brackett Room Thursday afternoon.

“Today’s meeting is to provide information and answer your questions about the proposed levy lid lift,” began Mayor Rosen.

Rosen went on to introduce city staff in attendance, including City Administrator Todd Tatum, City Engineer Mike DeLilla, Police Chief Loi Dawkins, Parks Director Angie Feser, and Planning Director Mike Clugston. Also present were City Councilmembers Neil Tibbott, Vivian Olson and Susan Paine.

The mayor then clarified that the meeting would not focus on the existing 2025-26 biennial budget. Rosen will present his proposed modifications to that budget during a presentation next Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“All are welcome to attend that presentation but today is about providing the information you need to make an informed decision about how to cast your vote on the levy lift,” he said.

“So please take advantage of this opportunity. Staff and councilmembers are in the room, and we want to hear both your questions, opinions and comments. So please share these.

“We’ll start out with an initial briefing from me and Council President Tibbott,” he continued. “We’ll then set up stations around the room where you can present your questions, concerns, comments and suggestions directly to city staff who oversee the five “buckets” into which the $14.5 million would be allocated – police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. We’ll then come back together for final comments.”

“Keep in mind that you’re welcome to come to me and share directly, but while in these groups, please keep it about the issues and not the people,” he said.

Rosen then turned the podium over to City Council President Tibbott, who went through a series of PowerPoint slides providing an overview of the issue — beginning with a pie chart showing how Edmonds city government is funded.

He explained how Edmonds pays for running city government through tax revenues, fees and several other revenue streams, but noted that the three major categories are property tax, sales tax and utility taxes/fees. Focusing on the property tax portion, he went on to explain that once the city decides how much it needs to collect from property taxes, it becomes the job of the county assessor to determine the tax rate (amount per $1000 assessed valuation) needed to generate this amount.

Tibbott said that as a taxing authority, Edmonds is limited by law to raise taxes no more than 1% annually – going above that limit requires a voter approval.

“Accordingly, the council voted and passed Resolution 1574, and it was this resolution that authorized putting a $14.5 million levy on the ballot for Nov. 4,” he said. “And again, this is an election. This is an opportunity for you to exercise your rights as voters — it’s a choice that you’ll be making – but it was your elected officials on the council that took action to put it on the ballot.”

He went on to explain how the levy lift – if approved – would work.

Using the generic bar chart above as an example, Tibbott explained that the left two bars illustrate how property taxes would increase under the annual 1% limit. The third bar adds a green increment at the top, which represents a voter-approved levy lift. In subsequent years, this lift increment would increase by an amount keyed to inflation. The rationale is to keep income in sync with rising expenses. But after this period, increases would again be capped by the statutory 1% annual increase limit.

“In the case of Edmonds, the council is asking voters to approve an initial bump of $14.5 million in 2026,” he said. “This would be followed by five years (2027-2031) of increases to the levy amount keyed to inflation. In 2032 and beyond increases would be capped at the 1% annual limit.”

Rosen then returned to the podium to address how Edmonds got into the budget crisis, what the city has been doing to save money through cuts and increasing revenues, the potential impact on personal property taxes, and specifics of what the proposed levy lift would fund if approved by voters.

“Costs overall have outpaced our revenue stream over time,” he began. “One example is our insurance, which went up by 39% in one year. There’s also increased service demands as we improve things and as we grow, and an increasingly competitive market for hiring and retaining employees.”

He went on to enumerate actions that the city has taken to save money. These include cuts to staff and programs, staff furloughs, spending reserve funds, borrowing from the city utility fund, selling assets like police vehicles, eliminating programs such as gymnastics and beach rangers, cutting training and travel, and convening citizen advisory groups to identify solutions.

“These actions have resulted in more than $8 million in savings,” he said.

He also touched on several strategies for raising additional revenues, including:

• Increasing program fees and adjusting leases/rates for tenants to be more market-based.

• Implementing more automated enforcement tools such as red-light and school-zone cameras, which have already generated significant citation revenue.

• Increasing interfund service charges, where internal city departments bill each other for services to help support the general fund.

• Introducing a public safety sales tax, with the revenue designated for public safety purposes.

• Exploring the introduction of parking fees and increasing motor vehicle license tab fees.

He next addressed how the council determined the $14.5 million amount for the lift, explaining that council used several methods:

• Conducted a statistically valid community survey to identify priorities and measure satisfaction.

• Considered legal obligations, vital services and appropriate service levels.

• Considered consultant analyses and national standards to assess facility maintenance and replacement needs.

• Looked at regional comparisons of government investment per capita.

All these approaches produced similar figures, and the council decided to set the request at $14.5 million, while also committing to finding an additional $5 million from non-property tax revenue sources.

Moving on to the tax impact on individual property owners, Rosen noted that the general property tax levy rate for the City of Edmonds would increase from the present $0.72 per $1,000 assessed valuation to $1.65 should the levy be approved. He referenced the city-provided tax calculator (find it at the bottom of the city’s levy lift page here), where users can enter their assessed valuation and see the difference between the current city property tax and tax should the levy lift pass. My Edmonds News has also developed a tax calculator that puts the potential new tax in context with all property tax components, including the new Regional Fire Authority tax.

Rosen next explained how the $14.5 million would be allocated. He noted that the Council was very specific about this and used reference points including community priorities and what they see as our biggest needs to create the five buckets: police, parks, planning, sidewalks and streets.

“This pie chart shows how the funds would be divided among the buckets right now,” Rosen explained, “but it remains subject to modification and council approval.”

Within the buckets, the proposal calls for the funds to be used as follows:

Police:

• Patrol Operations – Increased patrol capacity to enhance response, crime prevention, and community policing/special events.

• Crime Prevention and Investigation – Increased capacity to review cases and focus on proactive policing in high-crime areas.

• Traffic Enforcement – Increased capacity to address traffic and parking concerns in the city. Increased ability to conduct special emphasis operations.

• Emergency Management – A dedicated emergency manager, improved emergency operations and public education/preparation.

Parks:

• Maintenance – Litter and garbage removal, graffiti and vandalism mitigation, increased irrigation, holiday lighting.

• Major Projects Management – Pursue grants, parkland acquisitions and additional partnerships.

• Environmental Stewardship – Support for beach rangers, waterfront visitor center and volunteer coordinator.

• Parks Facilities – Continued operation of Frances Anderson Center, Yost Pool, Hazel Miller Spray Park and other amenities.

• Recreation and Customer Service – Restore Frances Anderson Center programming, special event support, and front counter staffing.

Planning:

• Current and Long-range Planning: Improve the city’s ability to proactively manage growth.

• Economic Development: Build financial resiliency through destination management, regional leadership and fostering a diverse economy.

• Building and Permitting: Improve customer experience during permitting and inspections.

• Technology improvements for greater efficiency and better customer service.

Streets and Sidewalks:

• Street Overlays: Increase vehicle and pedestrian safety by investing in street infrastructure.

• Critical Street Maintenance: Return to recommended funding levels for pavement rating.

• ADA Ramps and Sidewalk Installations: Improve ability to leverage grant funding for additional ADA ramps and greater sidewalk lengths.

• Street Maintenance: Increase pavement installation and critical maintenance activities.

• Trip Hazard Reduction: Increase sidewalk leveling, hazard removal and surface improvements.

The group then divided into breakout sessions to discuss with city officials the specifics of the initial proposals and to offer suggestions and comments. When these concluded, the city officials reported to the entire group

Parks Director Angie Feser noted concerns about the potential closure of the Frances Anderson Center (FAC) due to budget cuts and staff reductions. She said that should the levy fail, it would mean the loss of 11 more staff members. She also referenced that the 97-year-old Frances Anderson Center building needs to be brought up to code, and that community events such as the Edmonds Arts Festival would likely lose the FAC as a venue.

City Administrator Todd Tatum was joined by City Engineer Mike DeLilla in reporting concerns about the need for better code enforcement, tree trimming and sidewalk maintenance, and the need for consistent funding for street overlay programs.

Planning Director Mike Clugston reported the need to streamline the permitting process, using mixed-use development as an economic development tool, and the potential for mixed-use development to contribute to the city’s economic growth.

Police Chief Loi Dawkins spoke of concerns about reduced police staffing for traffic safety and investigations, and the need to fund additional responsibilities such as emergency management (which has been relocated from parks to police) and equipment including body cameras.

Mayor Rosen concluded the session by thanking participants and noting upcoming key dates:

• Town Halls (City Hall Brackett Room):

o Oct. 9 – 7 to 8:30 pm

o Oct. 25 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm

• Mayor’s Budget Address – Sept. 30

• Budget Modification Hearing – Oct. 7

• City Council Budget Adoption – Oct. 14

• General Election – Nov. 4

• Property Tax/Revenues Public Hearing – Nov. 25

• Property Tax Levy filed with County – Nov. 26

Additional information is on the City of Edmonds Levy Lift web page here.