City of Edmonds to host town halls on Nov. 4 property tax levy

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds said it will be holding three informational town hall meetings in the coming weeks. These sessions will provide background on the city’s budget, the levy on the Nov. 4 ballot and the city’s decision-making process.

The interactive meetings will offer a mixed format, starting with a city presentation, followed by an open house in which attendees can visit stations covering several city departments. Councilmembers and city staff will be there to share information and answer questions. All meetings will be held in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, at these dates/times:

Thursday, Sept. 25

3-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Edmonds City Hall is located at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can find more information at www.edmondswa.gov/levy2025.