City to host Comprehensive Safety Action Plan open house Sept. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds is working on its Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, with the goal of reducing crashes and making travel safer for all modes of transportation throughout Edmonds. The city will hold a virtual open house from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10 to hear from the public.

In 2024, the city secured a federal grant from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program to develop this plan. The SS4A program is a federal initiative that provides funding to support regional, local and tribal efforts aimed at preventing roadway deaths and serious injuries. This plan will serve as a roadmap to identify locations where crashes and near misses happen often or are most severe and where people generally feel unsafe walking, rolling, biking, driving or getting to and from the bus.

The plan includes various components such as the establishment of a vision statement, safety analysis, policy development, public engagement process, and project selection to address those safety issues. The completion of this plan will then make the city eligible to apply for future SS4A grant funding. This will aid the city in completing safety improvement projects identified in the plan.

Work on the plan started in May 2025 and its completion is scheduled for early 2026.

A presentation with general information about the plan will be made during the meeting.

Online Open House

Wednesday, Sept. 10

6-7 p.m.

The consultant team, members of the stakeholder committee and city staff will be present to answer questions.

To join this meeting, register at this link to receive the Zoom meeting link.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the project website here.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for additional information regarding this project.