City works to unblock sewer line at Frances Anderson Center; levy proponents point to aging infrastructure

The City of Edmonds is working to unblock a sewer line at the downtown Frances Anderson Center, and as a result, some tenants on Monday decided to suspend operations.

The sewer line blockage occurred late Thursday, Sept. 11 and city public works crews were unsuccessful with attempts to dislodge it on Friday, city spokesperson Neil Neroutsus.

“The public works team is trying another approach today [Monday] to clear the line,” Neroutsus said. Restroom and water access is currently limited to the gym, although additional temporary restrooms and handwashing stations are being brought in.

“Some tenants have elected not to operate today,” he said.

An open house at Frances Anderson Center on Saturday, Sept. 12 proceeded as scheduled, with “a great turnout,” Neroutsus added.

Proponents of Proposition 1, the $14.5 million levy lid lift on the Nov. 4 general election ballot, used news of the blocked sewer line to highlight the need for the measure.

“The emergency closure of the Frances Anderson Center is a powerful reminder that our city’s aging public buildings and infrastructure are vulnerable,” said Adel Sefrioui, a volunteer with the Yes! For Edmonds campaign, who noted that Edmonds Montessori canceled classes Monday due to the sewer line blockage.

“Unexpected closures like this one will only become more common when we don’t invest in our people and our buildings — forcing families to scramble for last-minute child care, canceling community group meetings, and putting a pause on classes and programs that people count on,” Sefrioui said.