Classes begin in Edmonds School District Wednesday

Edmonds School District students in grades 1-12 return to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 3, with kindergarteners starting Monday, Sept. 8.

The district has compiled a 2025-26 back-to-school checklist for families, but here are some highlights:

Apply for free and reduced-priced meals and benefits to receive available fee reductions. All currently eligible families need to reapply for meal benefits annually.

Know when school is in session or releasing early. Visit the district's calendars webpage for links to key dates, one-page calendars and online calendars. Wall calendars will not be printed and mailed this year due to budget cuts.

Bell schedules, including start and end times, and early dismissal times, are available here .

. Families eligible for busing should receive an email with bus route details a few days before the first day of school. Families new to school may also check with school offices and Skyward Family Access anytime for bus routing information.