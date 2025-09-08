Classic car lovers take to Edmonds streets for annual show

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returned to downtown Edmonds Sunday, with 300-plus vehicles on display. Visitors also enjoyed a beer garden and live music.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
Proud to serve as Chair of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce! Our Chamber works hard year-round to make free community events like the Classic Car & Motorcycle Show possible. Over 300 cars, live music, and a packed downtown. What a day for Edmonds!
