Sunday, September 7, 2025
HomeEventsClassic car lovers take to Edmonds streets for annual show
Events

Classic car lovers take to Edmonds streets for annual show

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The car show crowd at noon on Main Street looking east.
A 1967 Pontiac Bonneville owned by Tammara Dinkins. It was previously her grandfather’s car and the description says “you can fit 6 bodies in the trunk.”
A collection of vintage Volkswagen Bugs on Main Street.
A 1991 Honda Beat with the steering wheel on the right owned by Rae Pidrebarac, seated in the car.
Matthew and William at the Mount Baker Scouting Lego display racing against each other.
Edmonds resident Alex Duncan peeks into the interior of the 1955 Chevy Bel Air, a “High school hot rod.”
The North Sound Church free pancake breakfast had a crowd by 10:30 a.m.
A 1941 Cadillac convertible next to a 1941 Cadillac coupe.
Young Marlon was seen cruising the car show with his family (L-R) Tony, Miciah and Sofi.
A 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with a 426 Hemi owned by Jeff Barker.
Victor bought this 1957 Ford T-bird from a longtime neighbor.

 

 

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returned to downtown Edmonds Sunday, with 300-plus vehicles on display. Visitors also enjoyed a beer garden and live music.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

1 COMMENT

  1. Proud to serve as Chair of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce! Our Chamber works hard year-round to make free community events like the Classic Car & Motorcycle Show possible. Over 300 cars, live music, and a packed downtown. What a day for Edmonds!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO