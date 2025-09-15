Cole Gallery announces winners of Edmonds and Beyond Plein Air Paint Out

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Cole Gallery hosted the opening of its Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out Sunday night, and also named the winners during an award ceremony.

Using Edmonds, Kingston and the rivers, lakes, and waterfalls of Washington as inspiration, 33 local and nationally renowned artists have painted over 80 works of art, with a range of subjects from small town cityscapes and marinas to lush waterscapes and local beaches.

In addition to these works, the gallery featured more paintings from its three-hour Quick Paint event, which occurred the morning of Sept. 13.

The art will be on display through Oct. 14. View the new show online here.