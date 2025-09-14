Cole Gallery show opening, awards ceremony for Plein Air Paint Out Sept. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Cole Gallery will host the show opening and awards ceremony for the Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Using Edmonds, Kingston and the rivers, lakes, and waterfalls of Washington as inspiration, 33 local and nationally renowned artists have painted over 80 works of art, with a range of subjects from small town cityscapes and marinas to lush waterscapes and local beaches.

In addition to these works, the gallery will feature more paintings from its three-hour Quick Paint event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 13.

Meet the artists from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine from Elsom Cellars Winery.

The art will be on display through Oct. 14. View the new show online here.