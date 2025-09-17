Council committee reviews proposal for ED! work plan; receives briefing on code updates

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Council committee hears proposal regarding Edmonds Downtown Alliance work plan.

Planning and development director shares progress on updating city codes.

Councilmembers discuss proposed changes to rules and procedures.

Since 2013, downtown Edmonds has had a Business Improvement District (BID). Most people know it as ED! — seen on the bright green umbrellas available to customers at local businesses — but the full name is the Edmonds Downtown Alliance. Alliance President Sheila Cloney came before the Edmonds City Council’s virtual Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night to discuss next steps for the BID.

The City Council in April 2024 adopted Resolution 1543 supporting the efforts of ED! to hire a consultant to review current BID operations and prepare a workplan. The purpose of the review was to ensure that the BID “is operating in alignment with best practices,” the resolution said. In particular, the resolution noted that the organization’s establishment documents did not spell out “a term of duration” for the BID.

Since that time, ED! has been working with a consultant, Uncommon Bridges, and Cloney reported on next steps as recommended by the ED! advisory board.

Creating a BID provides a local funding mechanism whereby businesses assess themselves to fund programs designed to help fulfill goals related to activities such as marketing, promoting special events, security, beautification, parking, clean-up and administration of the BID. ED! has an advisory board made up of local business owners who volunteer their time to coordinate BID activities. ED! also has one part-time employee.

ED!’s assessment structure has two categories: one for “open door” businesses (for example, restaurants, retailers and banks), and one for “by appointment” (hair salons, doctors, lawyers, nail salons, insurance providers, counselors, financial advisors and others). It assesses retail establishments at a higher rate than service and professional businesses. The assessment is based on square footage of the business.

One of the areas explored by consultant Uncommon Bridges was whether the BID should be re-established — in other words, formally renewed or extended. The consultant suggested using a process of petitioning ED!-assessed businesses to go through a reestablishment process, but Cloney said board does not believe that’s necessary for the following reasons:

The Edmonds City Attorney confirmed in 2023 that the BID was legally established.

There is not broad demand among the community to reestablish it.

The BID lacks the capacity to undertake a petition form of reinitiation.

Instead, the ED! board proposes developing a three- to five-year work plan aimed at addressing the concerns in Council Resolution 1543. Such a work plan could include a set expiration date, known as a sunset clause, to address the resolution’s point about the lack of duration in documents establishing the BID, Cloney said.

ED! is also asking the council to approve $8,000 as part of a mid-biennial budget adjustment — coming out of ED!’s own reserves from business assessments — to pay its existing consultant to complete the work plan. Hiring Uncommon Bridges to do such work would cost between $100,000-$350,000, ED! said.

If the council is unable to support those recommendations, Cloney said, the ED! Board has recommended that it be disbanded — a decision that was not made lightly.

“The BID is an advisory board to the city,” Cloney said. “Everybody’s running their own businesses. And, you know, this is tough economic times for everybody. People are just trying to get staff paid and…rent paid, and so…people do not have the bandwidth to do the petition.”

Councilmembers all expressed appreciation for the BID’s efforts and understanding regarding the volunteer board’s inability to manage a petition process. Councilmember Vivian Olson suggested the inclusion of metrics for the BID in the work plan, an idea that Cloney supported.

Another element of the BID report was the news that a 501(c)3 formed by another group — the Downtown Edmonds Business Association — was pursuing activation of a Main Street program in Edmonds. According to the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation, which manages the program, Main Street “is a comprehensive, incremental approach to revitalization built around a community’s unique heritage and attributes.”

A joint meeting with the Downtown Edmonds Business District Association and Ed! Board is planned to start explaining the Main Street Program.

Council President Neil Tibbott said the next step for the BID would be for the city attorney to draft a resolution based on Tuesday’s discussion for future consideration at an upcoming council business meeting.

In other business, the Committee of the Whole received an update from Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston regarding code updates his department is working on for 2025.

The city is required to update its critical areas ordinance by the end of the year, a project that is being coordinated by Senior Planner Brad Shipley. Working with the environmental community, Shipley determined that the critical areas code “needs to be basically pulled apart and put back together in a more logical and coherent way, and just to make it more usable,” Clugston said. There is also a need for related outreach materials for both the public and developers, which will be created after the code is adopted.

The critical areas ordinance update will be coming to the city council for an introduction Oct. 28.

Other code work includes:

– Changing an existing code chapter regarding streams and stream buffers language to reflect state-required riparian standards.

– Adjusting existing language in the code regarding co-living housing to include standards for unit size and parking and other sort of similar regulations,” Clugston said. Examples of co-housing include boarding houses and rooming houses and include residences with shared living facilities.

– Continued work on proposed “minor” amendments to the city’s tree code, which are aimed at cleaning up some existing issues — including those brought to light during a recent lawsuit against the city. A publis hearing on those amendments is scheduled for Sept. 23.

– An update of the city’s landmark tree code. Clugston said he is hoping to fill the city’s vacant urban forest planner position soon so that employee can take the lead on that code update.

The final item before the council Tuesday evening was a discussion of adjustments to the council’s rules and procedures. Council President Tibbott explained that that the procedures are supposed to be reviewed in odd years and that’s why the item was on the agenda.

While councilmembers didn’t take action on any proposals, they did discuss possible adjustments to rules and procedures related to remote attendance, use of city attorney time, community group presentations at council meetings, and recording of council votes.

The proposal for community group presentations suggested making one council meeting a month available for nonprofit organizations, for up to 20 minutes, with two councilmembers required to sponsor the request. That drew comments from councilmembers questioning various aspects of the proposal. These included whether once a month was too frequent, given the council’s always-full meeting agendas, and whether the criteria listed for the qualifying organizations (for example, “no partisan or religious organizations” and “no negative statements”) would be too difficult to determine.

Another proposal that drew some discussion was one requiring councilmembers to state their reason for abstaining from a vote.

“I don’t think that we need to state a reason to abstain other than a conflict of interest,” Councilmember Jenna Nand said. “We don’t make councilmembers go through and state why they voted affirmatively or against something.”

Councilmember Vivian Olson, who proposed the change, disagreed. “The whole point, though, is that this is an exception. You know that you are expected to vote yes or no, and you can have whatever reasons you want for that, but if you’re going to abstain, that the public should know why you’re abstaining.”