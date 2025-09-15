Council committee to discuss Edmonds Downtown Alliance workplan during Sept. 16 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A discussion about the future of the downtown Business Improvement District (BID) — otherwise known as the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, or ED! — tops the agenda for the Edmonds City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The City Council in April 2024 adopted Resolution 1543 supporting the efforts of ED! to hire a consultant to review current BID operations and prepare a workplan. The Council will review the recommendations from ED! based on that workplan and discuss next steps

In other business, the Committee of the Whole will receive a July 2025 Monthly Financial Report from Finance Director Richard Gould.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, which will be held remotely, the Council’s Committee B will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss two items:

Continuation of an interlocal agreement betwee the Edmonds Police Department and the Edmonds School District granting commissioned staff access to fobs and keys to school district buildings in case of emergencies.

An update on the city’s implementation of new enterprise resource planning software.

Both meetings can be accessed at this link: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council Conference room on the first floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.