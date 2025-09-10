Council delays vote on cultural access sales tax, discusses tree code amendments

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

The council postpones to Nov. 12 a vote on the proposed cultural access sales tax.

Councilmembers discuss revisions to the city’s tree code.

Finance Director Richard Gould says 2025 sales taxes are below projections.

The council will hold a budget retreat at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 in the City Hall Brackett Room.

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday business meeting voted to delay until after the Nov. 4 general election a decision on whether to approve a 0.1% cultural access sales tax and also spent time discussing proposed revisions to the Edmonds tree code.

In addition, the council recognized Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum with a proclamation in honor of its 10th anniversary and proclaimed September as National Suicide Prevention Month.

The vote to postpone approval of the cultural access sales tax came after the council held an Aug. 19 public hearing on the matter, which drew numerous local arts advocates speaking in favor. It’s estimated the measure would generate $1.3 million each year for up to seven years to fund qualified nonprofit programs in science, heritage and the arts.

Councilmember Vivian Olson first moved to postpone a decision on the matter indefinitely, stating that now was not the right time to consider it. “The burden of these expenses on our residents and visitors and businesses are on top of the increased costs of fire and EMS and the property tax levy,” Olson said, referring to the $14.5 million levy lid lift before voters Nov. 4.

If the levy fails, Olson said she would like to revisit the cultural access measure, “as we will not have general fund to pay for any arts and culture staff or support for the arts and culture and programming without it.”

Olson’s motion was supported by Council President Neil Tibbott but other councilmembers disagreed, stating their preference for setting a specific date after general election day to bring back the matter for consideration. In the end, the council voted 4-2 for a proposal by Councilmember Chris Eck to postpone the vote to Wednesday, Nov. 12 — the first council meeting after the election. (The meeting is delayed a day since the Veterans Day holiday falls on Nov. 11.) Opposing were both Tibbott and Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, who said she didn’t support the tax at all. Councilmember Jenna Nand was absent Tuesday.

In other business, the council discussed what were described by staff as “minor” amendments to the Edmonds tree code, which was adopted in 2021. The code was aimed at retaining existing trees during development on private property in Edmonds. City staff have said there is more long-term work to be done on the code, but the current proposed amendments are aimed at cleaning up some existing issues — including those brought to light during a recent lawsuit against the city.

After hearing a staff presentation, councilmembers asked questions but didn’t take action. A public hearing will be held soon on the proposed changes.

Staff summarized the proposed code revisions as follows

Clarifies the net ecological gain purpose contained in the tree code “to acknowledge that such gain does not occur immediately upon development but takes decades to be realized.” Provides a new peer-reviewed “individualized determination” procedure for applicants to use as an alternative to the standard replacement ratios for trees. The code still preserves the standard replacement ratios for applicants who prefer a more streamlined process. Removes language suggesting that trees can be replaced off-site Clarifies that an appraisal is not needed to remove a tree greater than 24 inches diameter at breast height if the applicant has already reached the maximum fee-in-lieu that is possible under the code Removes the notice on title requirement, which was intended to benefit home buyers by providing additional notice of tree conditions that apply to the property Lengthens the maintenance bond requirement to five years, increases the bond amount to account for inflation over that five-year period, and removes the exemption for single-family lots. Provides a process for the removal of protected trees. The code was previously silent on this point, staff said.



Several public commenters also offered their thoughts on the proposed tree code amendments Tuesday, urging the council to be consistent in its overall approach to the code and encouraging councilmembers to research what other cities are doing to protect their trees.

The council also received a finance report from Edmonds Finance Director Richard Gould, who said he was concerned about the city’s sales tax revenue, which is coming in lower than projected for 2025. “July was less than 2024 and I have just seen August, which is also less than 2024’s total,” Gould wrote. “The year to date through August is down from 2024 by .7% ($53K).” Four of the eight months in 2025 came in under 2024’s totals, he added.

Gould said the City of Lynnwood’s finance director confirmed that Lynnwood’s sales taxes were also below the budgeted totals. “Other cities such as Mountlake Terrace are seeing similar trends,” he said.

“We are projecting that year end will come in well under budget, between $800,000 to $900,000,” Gould added. We are also decreasing the 2026 sales tax budget to match that of 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million. This could trend lower depending on the next few months of sales tax receipts.”

Gould also said he is working to get more information for the council on costs associated with the red light traffic cameras, which were approved for two Edmonds locations in 2024. While the Edmonds Municipal Court hasn’t yet hired new staff to process tickets, that will begin in October, he said.

“I can assure you, so far this year, we’re taking in more revenue that we’ve spent so far because we haven’t added staff,” Gould said, “but we’re going to measure that for next year and come back with that number too as soon as we can.”

City staff and councilmembers will have a chance to discuss year-end budget projections and 2026 modifications during the council budget retreat scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. The retreat will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

In other business, the council also approved updated opioid settlement participation forms and an allocation agreement — the results of lawsuits that the Washington State Attorney General filed against opioid distributors and manufacturers for their role in the U.S. opioid crisis. The council had approved earlier settlements based on other lawsuits but Tuesday’s action represents nine additional settlements. Edmonds is expected to receive nearly $1.8 million through the agreement although use of the money is restricted to a opioid abatement strategies.