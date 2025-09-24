Council focuses on administrative tasks in brief meeting Tuesday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Public weighs in on tree code amendments during public hearing.

Council confirms Mike Clugston as permanent Planning and Development Director.

Council approves small changes to contracting and purchasing policies and procedures.

Council and Mayor encourage residents to attend town hall discussions on the proposed property tax levy lid lift starting Sept. 25.

The 30-minute meeting Tuesday was one of the shortest on record for the Edmonds City Council. Eight residents showed up and three commented during the minor tree code revisions public hearing.

Tree code revision public hearing

Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston and Senior Planner Brad Shipley provided a short update to the minor interim tree code amendments currently under discussion and moving toward adoption Oct. 7.

The tree code establishes regulations for trees being managed in relation to development permit applications such as subdivisions and new residential construction. The interim code update is under heightened scrutiny now that middle housing rules are in place and development can move forward.

Key minor changes to the proposed code:

Clarifies the net ecological gain purpose to acknowledge that such gain does not occur immediately upon development but takes decades to be realized.

Provides a new peer-reviewed individualized determination procedure for applicants to use as an alternative to the standard replacement ratios, while still preserving the standard replacement ratios for applicants who prefer a more streamlined process.

Removes language suggesting that trees can be replaced off-site.

Clarifies that an appraisal is not needed to remove a tree greater than 24 inches DBH (diameter at breast height) if the applicant has already reached the maximum fee-in-lieu that is possible under the code.

Removes the notice on the title requirement, which was intended to benefit home buyers by providing additional notice of tree conditions that apply to the property.

Lengthens the maintenance bond requirement to five years, increases the bond amount to account for inflation over that five year period, and removes the exemption for single-family lots Provides a process for the removal of protected trees (the code was previously silent on this point).

Tuesday’s discussion focused only on updated legal language in response to the 2024 Rimmer decision. Shipley said a discussion on landmark trees and private development will come later.

The public hearing, however, was an opportunity for residents to weigh in on the proposed tree code revisions in general. All speakers urged Council to move slowly, carefully and wait for an urban forest planner to get onboard before approving major changes.

“We need priority to be on the larger trees,” Arlene Williams said. “These minor revisions head in the opposite direction by eliminating the appraisal for large trees under certain conditions.”

Georgina Armstrong recognized Tuesday night’s changes were not related to the next phase of the interim ordinance, but said that “planning code amendments are usually not to be done in a vacuum,” adding that small changes can have big impacts.

Ann Christiansen took the city to task for asking the city attorney to write the code and not tapping into local arborists and other experts. She wondered if the new changes aligned with the intention of the interim code “to protect landmark trees, for expanding upon or maintaining our city’s tree canopy, the urban forest management plan and the Climate Action Plan of 2023.”

A vote to adopt the minor tree code amendments is set for Oct. 7.

Other council action

The council unanimously approved the appointment of Mike Clugston as Planning and Development Director.

The council unanimously approved clarifying administrative language changes to Contracting and Purchasing Policies and Procedures. The changes come out of the state audit related to using federal funds.

Other action

Mayor Mike Rosen proclaimed Sept 15-Oct. 15 National Hispanic Heritage Month, noting Hispanic residents are 7% of the population and 9% of children in the community speak Spanish at home.

Rosario Reyes, founder of the Latino Educational Training Institute, said she was proud of the work her organization has done to promote education, business and wellness in her community.

Councilmember Vivian Olson noted that several Edmonds School District schools participate in the dual (Spanish) language program. “It is a gift to speak two languages,” Olson said.

Mayor Rosen reminded residents the city will host a series of town halls on the proposed property tax levy lid lift. The first is Thursday, Sept. 25, 3-4:30 pm in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Next Tuesday, Sept. 30, the mayor will present his proposed update to the 2026 biennium budget.

There will be no city council meeting Sept. 30 as it is the fifth Tuesday of the month.