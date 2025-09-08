Council scheduled to consider cultural access sales tax at Sept. 9 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Returning to work after a two-week break, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to take up several items during its Tuesday, Sept. 9 business meeting. Among them is approval of an ordinance for a 0.1 percent cultural access sales tax, which would generate $1.3 million each year for up to seven years to fund qualified nonprofit programs in science, heritage and the arts. The council held a public hearing on the proposed tax Aug. 19.

If approved, the tax would follow council approval at that same Aug. 19 meeting of a 0.10 percent public safety sales tax.

Other items on the council agenda:

Approval of updated opioid settlement participation forms and allocation agreement.

The July 2025 monthly financial report.

Minor tree code revisions.

The council will also hear proclamations for Cascadia Art Museum Day and National Suicide Prevention Month.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. It will be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also view and make comments virtually via Zoom at this link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.