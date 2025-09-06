County Council Corner: A campaign to make Snohomish County family friendly

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I believe that opportunities for individuals and families to thrive in Snohomish County is a top priority. That’s why, as the chair of the County Council, I have partnered with Vice Chair Megan Dunn to launch a campaign to make Snohomish County not only a more family-friendly employer, but also to bring programming to the broader community so that families across the county can connect, celebrate, and grow together.

We know that our workforce is our greatest asset, and when employees feel supported at home, they are more productive and engaged at work. That’s why we’ve been working to make the County a model employer for family friendly practices.

One of the highlights this year was the first-ever Family Day at the County Courthouse. On July 25, County departments came together to create a truly special event for employees and their families led by the Human Resources team. The campus plaza was filled with great activity as booths offered activities, games for kids, and information about the important work our employees do. County Councilmembers participated by allowing kids the opportunity to smash a pie in our faces! The event was a great success and highlighted the importance of taking care of the whole employee, not just when they are at work.

We’re also bringing family-friendly entertainment to the broader community. This summer, we’re proud to sponsor the Kayak Point Arts Fest, a free event where families can enjoy live music, delicious food, and the natural beauty of Kayak Point Park. It’s an opportunity to bring people together from across the county in a setting that celebrates both our outdoors and our local arts scene. The event will take place on Sept. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and I encourage you to attend.

Our family-friendly vision goes beyond events. We are working to create internship opportunities for local students, giving them valuable hands-on experience in public service while introducing them to potential career paths in county government. This not only benefits our youth but also helps build the next generation of leaders for Snohomish County.

We’re also in the early stages of creating a lending library at the County Campus, which will be available to employees and their families. The goal is to encourage lifelong learning and make books and resources accessible to more families in our community.

These efforts are about building a culture that values people, relationships, and quality of life. Whether you’re a county employee or a resident enjoying a local festival, we want you to feel that Snohomish County is a place that supports you and your family. I am proud of this initiative and look forward to continuing this work, ensuring that family-friendly priorities are built into the very culture of Snohomish County.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council and is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their four children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.