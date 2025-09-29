County Council Corner: Supporting and preserving Snohomish County’s family farms

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County’s rich agricultural history is a cornerstone of our culture and heritage. Family farms have long provided fresh, locally grown food while contributing significantly to our economy. Beyond their economic role, these farms are vital stewards of the natural environment. A healthy environment is essential for sustainable food production. Yet, growing pressures from urbanization and rising operational costs make it increasingly difficult for family farms to remain viable in our county.

Local farms face many challenges. Farmland often has higher value sold for development than for growing crops, encouraging conversion to housing and commercial use. Large corporate agribusinesses create tough competition for smaller farms. Labor shortages and regulatory burdens add financial strain, making it harder for family farms to thrive.

Recognizing these challenges, Snohomish County has prioritized supporting and preserving family farms through several innovative efforts. Earlier this year, we successfully advocated for changes to state law concerning open space exemptions for agritourism operations. Many local farms supplement their income with agritourism activities such as pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and wedding venues. The recent changes ensure these farmers can participate in agritourism without losing their agricultural open space property tax exemptions which is critical for many farms to remain financially sustainable.

We are also investing in the new Food and Farming Center at McCollum Park, a first-of-its-kind facility in Snohomish County. The Center will provide fruit and vegetable farmers with access to shared space and equipment to process and distribute their produce directly to consumers and wholesale markets. This equipment is often cost-prohibitive for individual farmers, but by sharing resources, the Center will open new market opportunities for many local growers. We have secured initial funding and are actively working on design and additional financing to bring this project to fruition.

Another innovative initiative is the Agrivillage Demonstration Program, an ordinance I introduced and the County Council passed in 2023. This program allows a cooperative “village” concept on agricultural land currently zoned for housing. Under current rules, hundreds of acres of farmland risk being sold and developed into sprawling housing developments. The Agrivillage model concentrates housing in a small area, preserving most of the land for agriculture permanently. This approach gives emerging farmers affordable housing and land to build their businesses, helping to sustain the agricultural community.

Much of this work is informed by ongoing collaboration with the Snohomish County Agricultural Advisory Board. Each year, the County Council meets jointly with the Ag Board to hear directly from farmers and work together on solutions to promote agriculture in our region. These conversations are essential to crafting policies that reflect the needs of our farming community.

I am proud to support our local farmers and to work toward preserving the agricultural heritage that makes Snohomish County such a special place to live. By continuing to invest in our farms and farmland, we ensure that future generations will enjoy the benefits of fresh, local food and open spaces.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council and is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington where they are raising their four children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.