Dementia-Inclusive Workshop Series returns to Edmonds Center for Arts in October

Edmonds Center for the Arts is bringing back its award-winning Dementia-Inclusive Series, which provides free creative and social enrichment for individuals experiencing early stage memory loss, their caregivers, families and friends.

The free six-part series runs from monthly 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday mornings starting Oct. 8, 2025. The final workshop is March 18, 2026.

Here are the dates:

Workshop #1 | 10/8/2025

Workshop #2 | 11/12/2025

Workshop #3 | 12/10/2025

Workshop #4 | 1/14/2026

Workshop #5 | 2/11/2026

Workshop #6 | 3/18/2026

All workshops take place in the accessible lobby space at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Learn more and register here.