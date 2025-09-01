Dementia-Inclusive Workshop Series returns to Edmonds Center for Arts in October

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Edmonds Center for the Arts is bringing back its award-winning Dementia-Inclusive Series, which provides free creative and social enrichment for individuals experiencing early stage memory loss, their caregivers, families and friends.
The free six-part series runs from monthly 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday mornings starting Oct. 8, 2025. The final workshop is March 18, 2026.
Here are the dates:
Workshop #1 | 10/8/2025
Workshop #2 | 11/12/2025
Workshop #3 | 12/10/2025
Workshop #4 | 1/14/2026
Workshop #5 | 2/11/2026
Workshop #6 | 3/18/2026
All workshops take place in the accessible lobby space at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
Learn more and register here.
