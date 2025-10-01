Discover the Edmonds Waterfront Center during Oct. 1 walking tour

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Explore the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) on a guided walking tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct.

Enjoy panoramic views of Puget Sound from the upstairs classrooms

Step back in time with historical photos from the former senior center

Learn how EWC has evolved into a multigenerational, multicultural hub offering 70+ programs that promote wellness and the connection between the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store and Showroom.

This free tour is limited to 12 participants. Register at www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or call 425-774-5555.