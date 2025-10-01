Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Discover the Edmonds Waterfront Center during Oct. 1 walking tour

Edmonds Waterfront Center

Explore the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) on a guided walking tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct.

  • Enjoy panoramic views of Puget Sound from the upstairs classrooms
  • Step back in time with historical photos from the former senior center
  • Learn how EWC has evolved into a multigenerational, multicultural hub offering 70+ programs that promote wellness and the connection between the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store and Showroom.

This free tour is limited to 12 participants. Register at www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or call 425-774-5555.

