Edmonds American Legion Post 66 offers bin for retiring used flags

One of the most common requests that Edmonds American Legion Post 66 receives is if the post can help with the “retirement” of used American flags. Most people are aware that there is a proper and respectful procedure for doing this.

The Post, thanks to the gift of a recycling bin made by Boy Scout Troop 304 member Leo Nakamura as part of his Eagle Project, now has something to help respond to these requests. Post 66 has been a sponsor of the troop for several years.

Anyone wishing to recycle a flag can drop it off at the bin, located in front of the Old Edmonds Opera House and Masonic Center, located at 515 Dayton St. in downtown Edmonds. Since May of this year, both the Edmonds Legion Post and VFW Post 8870 have been meeting in the Masonic Center.

After collecting flags, the American Legion Post will conduct an appropriate ceremony for retirement of them that is the most respectful way to retire an American flag.

“We are pleased to be able to provide an opportunity for those wishing to recycle their used flags by dropping them off here,” said Post 66 Commander Dan Mullene, “and we thank Leo Nakamura for this thoughtful gift to our Post.”