Edmonds American Legion VFW Posts make donations to Edmonds Food Bank

American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870, both in Edmonds, recently donated over

$1,000 and 200 pounds of food that were collected from a food drive to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Community members and both posts made donations at the event held on July 19 at the Wilcox Construction Red Barn at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street in Edmonds.

Also, 200 pounds of personal hygiene items were collected and were disbursed to veterans through Lynnwood Heroes Café.

Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director and CEO Casey Davis received the check from Commander Dan Mullene from American Legion Post 66, and Commander Duane, Commander from VFW Post 8870.

“We greatly appreciate this amazing support from our local veteran organizations. The needs in our community are great, and these donations will help many more people,” said Davis.

“Wilcox Construction has been a great partner, making the Red Barn location available

for the event,” said Mullene. “With its great location in the heart of Edmonds, it was

very easy to find us and to stop by with the donations.”

Both posts are planning to have more events in the future to help veterans in need.

Events may include clothing drives as well as food and hygiene items.

According to the Food Bank’s website, donations can be made online with a one-time

gift or a recurring monthly donation. You can also mail in donations or drop them off at

the food bank from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you’re sending a check, make it out to the Edmonds Food Bank. Their mailing address is Edmonds Food Bank, PO BOX 131, Edmonds, WA 98020.