Edmonds Art Studio Tour offers behind-the-scenes look at creative spaces

On Saturday, Edmonds swung open its art studio doors for the 20th annual, two-day Edmonds Art Studio Tour, a free, self-guided event showcasing local artists and their workspaces. With 39 participating artists across a wide range of media the tour invites visitors inside private art studios. When the event continues Sunday, Sept. 21, what will you uncover? Inspiration from a short demo? Artistic conversation surrounded by art? Or maybe your next favorite collectable?

Originally founded in 2006 by Sue Robertson, Tracy Felix and a group of local artists, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour has grown from 16 studios to 19, and from 29 artists to 40. Works will be available for purchase directly from the artists, offering a more personal and local connection to purchasing art.

My Edmonds News was on the scene Saturday as bright sunlight filtered through studio windows, illuminating shelves lined with artwork, artist tools and found objects. Friendly chatter filled the air as artists welcomed visitors into their creative spaces, offering an inspiring behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

Studio 6: Carol Bolt Studio and Ken Ketchum

Sharing the space of Carol Bolt’s studio, visitors are immediately greeted by the striking work of Ken Ketchum, whose acrylic paintings feature winding paths, billowing clouds and whimsical sculptural paintings on wood.

Carol Bolt’s abstract mixed-media works are rooted in her deep connection with nature. She draws inspiration from organic objects she collects – a piece of driftwood with wave patterns, magnolia seed pods that leave imprints on her shelves, or lichen and leaves found during walks through Hutt Park and Southwest County Olympic View Park. Bolt’s interested in the shadows they cast and specifically, the transformations they undergo, reflecting on impermanence, beauty and change.

Studio 10: Bear Carpenter

Bear Carpenter stands surrounded by his vivid scenes of Northwest beaches, parks – like Pine Ridge Park – and beloved Edmonds landmarks. His style, with its bold use of color and simplified geometry, evokes Edward Hopper or David Hockney while still remaining distinctly his own.

One familiar favorite is his painting of Walnut Street Coffee, capturing a beloved Edmonds icon. Carpenter is currently at work on a newly commissioned piece (seen below), featuring the historic Edmonds Bakery and MOTO Pizzeria.

Studio 14: Jennie de Mello e Souza

In her studio, Jennie de Mello e Souza, represented by the Lynn Hanson Gallery, presents a mix of paintings and ceramics, ranging from whimsical to more contemplative works. One recurring subject is the rabbit, rendered from canvas, paper to clay. “I like having a sort of conversation with one subject,” she explains, “and getting to know it more deeply by painting or sculpting it in different ways.”

Though she originally studied painting and drawing, her journey into ceramics began when she decided to pursue teaching art. She enrolled in a ceramics course at Edmonds College. Today, she teaches ceramics at Redmond High School, sharing her passion for clay with the next generation of artists.

While I didn’t make it to every artist on the tour, each studio I visited offered something unique and memorable. Saturday unfolded into a visual photo montage of Edmonds’ Art Spirit.

After two decades, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour continues to offer a welcoming and inspiring glimpse into the working spaces of local artists. Don’t miss the final day Sunday, Sept. 21.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Various art studios throughout Edmonds

Maps/Brochures: Digital map; printed maps are available at ARTspot, Graphite and various downtown businesses.